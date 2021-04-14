$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce sales of $168.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. MongoDB posted sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $758.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $315.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $144.30 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.