17,600 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

