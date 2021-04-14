$195.97 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $195.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $205.80 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $249.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $794.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $797.37 million, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $813.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after buying an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 210,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 146,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.