1,999,063 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,999,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,430,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.71% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 247.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.