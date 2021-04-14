1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $5.79 on Major Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded up 0% against the dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $894.64 million and $217.81 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00009200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00678355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036135 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (CRYPTO:1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,419,059 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

