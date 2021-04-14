$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $21.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $26.30 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36,433.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $255.81 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,944. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.49.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

