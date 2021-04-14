22,400 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 60,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

