$24.88 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $24.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $26.90 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $131.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $136.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $223.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 20,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $471.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

