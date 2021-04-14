2key.network (2KEY) Market Cap Reaches $4.75 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $285,110.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 67,155,451 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

