$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.74 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $923.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.51 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pinduoduo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,141,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

