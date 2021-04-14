$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

