$304.12 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report sales of $304.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.40 million and the lowest is $300.40 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $341.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,560,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $58,633,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

