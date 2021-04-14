$32.10 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $32.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $134.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.35 million, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $140.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

