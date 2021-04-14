3,244,622 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,244,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,951,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Old Republic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old Republic International by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $37,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

