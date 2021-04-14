330,520 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 330,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 9.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,318. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

