$333.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $333.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.87 million and the highest is $340.98 million. Cubic posted sales of $321.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

CUB opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.54 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

