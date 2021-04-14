33,600 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. Mizuho raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LTC opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

