$36.02 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post $36.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.93 million to $38.10 million. Greenlane posted sales of $33.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $167.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $204.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

GNLN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,013. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

