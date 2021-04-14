360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 167.4% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on QFIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

