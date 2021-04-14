$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $96.39 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 749.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $118.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $239.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $379.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

