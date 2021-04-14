$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the highest is $4.49 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.