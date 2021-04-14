$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the highest is $4.49 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

