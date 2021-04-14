$432.62 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce $432.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.06 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $693.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 6,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,242. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

