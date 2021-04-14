4,509,402 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,509,402 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,657,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

