49,567 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Unilever comprises 1.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Unilever by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Unilever by 42.3% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,236,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,034,000 after buying an additional 367,314 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 35,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

