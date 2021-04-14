50,000 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

