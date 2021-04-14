500,544 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,348. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

