$508.07 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $508.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.10 million. Stepan posted sales of $449.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SCL stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. 496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Stepan by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,702,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.