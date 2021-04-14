543,915 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 543,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,798,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Regal Beloit as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE:RBC opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.