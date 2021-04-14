54,892 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,850,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $258.24 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

