$55.88 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $55.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $45.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $243.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $260.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $284.25 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

ESTE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 5,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $576.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

