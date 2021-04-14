$564.70 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $564.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.93 million to $602.46 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 1,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

