57,662 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. Apple makes up approximately 7.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

