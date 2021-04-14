5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as high as C$4.55. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 538,403 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.16 million and a PE ratio of 135.15.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. Analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1891648 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

