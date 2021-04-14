$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $36.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $62.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.85 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $491.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

