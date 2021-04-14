$610.81 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $610.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.48 million to $615.13 million. Primerica posted sales of $541.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI opened at $154.15 on Wednesday. Primerica has a one year low of $89.75 and a one year high of $157.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.