61,700 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $21.96.
Several brokerages have commented on LOCO. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
El Pollo Loco Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
