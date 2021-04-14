61,700 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOCO. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

