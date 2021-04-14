655,527 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Fisker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

