6,623 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

