$67.94 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $67.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.96 million and the highest is $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $69.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $275.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,148 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

