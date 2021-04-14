$7.25 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $32.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.52 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 512,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,784. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

