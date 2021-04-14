$74.32 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $74.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $67.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $370.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $530.12 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $587.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,718,441.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,424 shares of company stock valued at $170,654,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

