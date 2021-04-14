$74.32 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $74.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $67.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $370.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $530.12 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $587.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,718,441.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,424 shares of company stock valued at $170,654,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.