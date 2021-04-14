8,184 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.89. 11,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,051. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76.

