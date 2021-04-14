$842.18 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post $842.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $852.14 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NLSN stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

