$897.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $897.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $906.57 million and the lowest is $894.20 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $774.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,500. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

