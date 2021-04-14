8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002846 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

