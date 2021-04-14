$9.59 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post $9.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.18 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.