96,756 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at $232,543,689.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,679,966 shares of company stock valued at $826,508,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna stock opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

