Aavegotchi Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $47.57 million and $21.98 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00061612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00633391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,845,913 coins and its circulating supply is 40,285,950 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

