AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.