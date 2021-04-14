AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

