AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

